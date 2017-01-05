Dark Match Result From Tonight’s NXT TV Tapings, Main Roster Personality Reportedly Backstage, WWE Looks At Owens / Goldberg

NXT TV Tapings

The dark match at tonight’s NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida saw Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford defeat Adrian Jaoude & Cezar Bononi.

Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon is reportedly backstage at tonight’s NXT TV tapings. It’s unknown if he is just visiting backstage or if he would be used in some type of on-air capacity.

Kevin Owens

The following video features Cathy Kelley taking a look at Kevin Owens’ recent call out of Goldberg: