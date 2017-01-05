Backstage News And Notes From This Week’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings *Possible Spoilers*

PWInsider.com is reporting former WWE star Hornswoggle is scheduled for this week’s TNA Impact Wrestling TV tapings, likely to follow up on his appearance at Total Nonstop Deletion. For those that missed it, Hornswoggle was Rockstar Spud’s mystery partner in the Tag Team Apocalypto match.

Maria Kanellis and Michael Bennett are scheduled for this week’s TV tapings, despite having their current deals reportedly expire at the end of the year. Some of the other names being reported as appearing at this week’s tapings are Caleb Konley and Alexis Neveah.

Another name that was brought up was Brooke Adams (Brooke Tessmacher), as it was speculated that her name was brought up as a possible return, yet it remains unconfirmed if she would be brought back.