Backstage Update On Jeff Jarrett’s Role With TNA, Tyson Kidd Note, Did WWE Just Sign A Future Women’s Champion? (Video)

Jeff Jarrett

PWInsider.com is reporting despite being backstage at tonight’s tapings, Jeff Jarrett will not appear on the on-air broadcast of Impact Wrestling tonight.

Jarrett recently confirmed he will be working off camera as a consultant for TNA, but he can’t appear on-air for TNA, due to recent negotiations for Global Force Wrestling, and part of his new agreement with TNA.

Tyson Kidd

For what it’s worth, WWE star Tyson Kidd recently changed his Twitter handle from “@KiddWWE” to “@TJWilson”.

Kidd remains under contract with WWE, but has been sidelined with a serious neck injury since June 2015, and was pulled from the latest season of Total Divas.

WWE PC Recruits

The following video features a look at the four newest WWE Performance Center recruits, talking about why the NXT and WWE women’s divisions will thrive for years to come.

The four recruits, Kimber Lee, Heidi Lovelace, Andrea and Julia Ho, were introduced by WWE on social media yeasterday.

