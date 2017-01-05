Anthem Advertising At Tonight’s TNA Impact Wrestling Tapings, Triple H Comments On Three New Recruits From China (Photos)

Impact Wrestling

New TNA Impact Wrestling majority owners Anthem Sports & Entertainment are marking their start of ownership of TNA by adding their branding to the ringposts and aprons at tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings, as seen in the photos below:

Related: Anthem Acquires Impact Wrestling, Announces New Role For Dixie Carter

Triple H

Triple H posted the following tweet, featuring photos of him posing with the three new WWE Performance Center recruits from China that were announced earlier today.

Related: Press Release: Three Recruits From China Begin WWE Training, Paul “Triple H” Levesque Comments