Updated Match Card For TNA One Night Only PPV, Indie Stars Work NXT Tapings, America’s Most Wanted Collides In Classic Death Match (Video)

Bill Pritchard

tna one night only

TNA One Night Only

The following matches were set up on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling for tomorrow night’s TNA One Night Only live pay-per-view special:

No Holds Barred  
Mike Bennett versus Moose

TNA Tag Team Championship
The Hardys (c) versus Eli Drake & TBA (Drake chooses his own partner)

NXT

Tonight’s NXT TV tapings saw appearances by independent wrestling stars Jonathan ‘Lucha’ Cruz and Kennadi Brink. Cruz faced Elias Samson, and Brink faced Nikki Cross. Cruz’s match will air next week, and Brink’s will air in two weeks on January 18th.

TNA Classics

The following video is Fight Network’s “Match of the Month” featuring a TNA classic when James Storm and “Wildcat” Chris Harris faced off in a Texas Death Match:
chris harrisimpact wrestlingJames Stormjonathan cruzkennadi brinknxtTNAtna one night only
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"