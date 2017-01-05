Davey Richards Returns To TNA, The Decay Gets New Music, Vader Comments On CM Punk, Shawn Michaels (Videos)

Impact Wrestling

Davey Richards made his return to Impact Wrestling tonight, coming to the aid of tag team partner and TNA World Champion Eddie Edwards in the triple threat title match main event on tonight’s show.

Richards was the surprise Edwards had teased earlier on the show; Richards has been sidelined with a leg injury since last March.

Related: TNA Impact Wrestling Results For 1/5

The Decay

Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling saw several production changes, including The Decay getting a new theme song after using “The Nobodies” by Marilyn Manson last year.

The new theme is composed by former Framing Hanley lead singer Nixon and longtime TNA composer Dale Oliver.

Vader

The following videos from Hannibal TV feature Vader talking about his feud with Shawn Michaels in WWE and CM Punk’s UFC debut: