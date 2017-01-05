Chris Hero Returns To WWE At Tonight’s NXT Tapings (Photos), Triple H Comments

Chris Hero made his return to NXT at tonight’s TV tapings from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, and will be billed as his ‘Kassius Ohno’ name once again.

Hero made an appearance at the conclusion of a tag team match featuring Tajiri and Shinsuke Nakamura versus Bobby Roode and Samoa Joe. He feigned taking his suit jacket off, but instead motioned to his elbow and tapped Nakamura’s NXT Championship sitting on his shoulder before leaving.

WWE and Triple H have publicly commented on the return on social media; you can see photos below: