Updated Match Card For NXT Takeover San Antonio Following Tonight’s NXT TV Tapings *Spoilers*

|
Tonight’s NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida saw two new matches added to the NXT Takeover: San Antonio match card.
The NXT Women’s Championship will be defended in a Fatal 4 Way match, and SAnitY will be represented as Eric Young will face Tye Dillinger. The updated match card is as follows:
Related: NXT TV Taping Results For 1/5 – Three Weeks Worth Of Shows To Air In January *Spoilers*
NXT Championship
NXT Tag Team Championship
NXT Women’s Championship
Eric Young versus Tye Dillinger
billie kaybobby roodediyEric Youngjohnny garganonikki crossnxtnxt takeover san antonioNXT Takeover: Unstoppablepeyton royceShinsuke Nakamurathe authors of painTommaso Ciampatye dillingerWWEHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?