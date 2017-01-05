Updated Match Card For NXT Takeover San Antonio Following Tonight’s NXT TV Tapings *Spoilers*

Bill Pritchard

new-NXT-takeover-social

Tonight’s NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida saw two new matches added to the NXT Takeover: San Antonio match card.

The NXT Women’s Championship will be defended in a Fatal 4 Way match, and SAnitY will be represented as Eric Young will face Tye Dillinger. The updated match card is as follows:

NXT Championship
Bobby Roode versus Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

NXT Tag Team Championship
The Authors of Pain versus #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) (c)

NXT Women’s Championship
Peyton Royce versus Billie Kay versus Nikki Cross versus Asuka (c)

Eric Young versus Tye Dillinger
