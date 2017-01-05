Watch Footage Of Chris Hero’s Return At Tonight’s NXT TV Tapings (Video)

NXT

WWE posted the following video on their social media accounts of Shinsuke Nakamura celebrating with the NXT crowd at Full Sail University before Chris Hero (as Kassius Ohno) made his return to the company.

Hero came out after Nakamura had competed in a tag team match to close the night out, and confronted him and alluded to having future plans of his own for the NXT Championship before leaving the ring.

Related: Chris Hero Returns To WWE At Tonight’s NXT Tapings (Photos), Triple H Comments

s