Figure Friday: WWE Elite 47 Asuka (Photos)

Hey guys! Welcome to another installment of Figure Friday, the first of 2017! Today we look at none other than WWE Elite 47 Asuka! She is currently available at RingsideCollectibles.com as that’s where I got mine!

Before I dig into this review I just want to say how much I love this figure. It’s honestly one of the best figures of the year. Technically it’s a 2017 figure so I’ll say it’s a candidate for top 5! The robe seen in my photos in this article is custom made by a friend in case you’re wondering.

Looking at Asuka in the packaging she has the updated Elite style packaging with the NXT logo in the top corner as well as logos/photos on the sides. She comes in a standard pose along with her entrance mask as her accessory. Then on the back are some stats about her. She also comes with a piece of a diorama/stand that the sets are starting to come with, it started with Elite 46. You have to collect everyone in the set to build the little diorama/display stands.

Looking at her out of the packaging you can just see the detail beaming off this figure. I believe Mattel said this is one of the most detailed figures they’ve made and you can tell. I wish she was a Defining Moment figure so she could come with her robe, too. Anyway, the detail is phenomenal, which is why I love this figure so much. Mattel went all out with her molded attire, such as the armband piece, the tassels hanging off her waist and even the neck piece around her neck to name a few.

I’d say her face scan is pretty good. It’s pretty close to her evil grin she does. I think Mattel did a nice job. You can see the detail in her hair and even the face paint streak across her face. Her mask also secures to her face well as there’s two notches on the sides that latch to her face just under her hair.



Taking a look at her attire Mattel went all out with unique molds, which most likely made her a very expensive figure to produce. She has special molded boots/toe shoes. If you can’t tell they’re even perforated, which is such a nice touch to this figure. I believe her upper torso with her bra style top is a new mold not to mention her thicker arms and even her right hand seem like new molds to me. If you’re unfamiliar with the female figure articulation they don’t have wrist joints, just swivel and they also have like a ball joint between their breast and abdomen area, giving them that “chest joint” you see on the male figures.

The only real downfall to this figure I’d say are her knee pads restricting her knee movement. They look great but unfortunately you can’t pose her knees that well. Not to mention the female figures in general can be a pain to pose. Perhaps Mattel will figure out new things for future figures of them.

Regardless this figure honestly is fantastic. Such a nice piece and I’m not really a fan of hers. She’s a talented wrestler just hasn’t really caught my attention. I had a blast capturing some of her moves and entrance in these photos. Remember you can get her right now on RingsideCollectibles.com!

