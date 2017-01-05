The Rock Does Hilarious New Q&A, Admits Wrestling is “Fake”, WWE Star Has Facebook Page Deactivated, Bully Ray Praises New WWE Recruit

WWE Star Has Facebook Page Deactivated

WWE star Luke Gallows has apparently had his Facebook page deactivated for impersonating…Luke Gallows. He Tweeted the following:

Sorry former @facebook friends, @facebook deactivated my account for “impersonating” LUKE GALLOWS while allowing imposters to pose as me. — Luke Gallows (@LukeGallowsWWE) January 6, 2017

Bully Ray Praises New WWE Recruit

As we noted earlier this week, indy talent Andrea, who appeared in TNA Rosie Lottalove, was recently part of a four woman recruit to the WWE Performance Center. Lottalove, whose real name is MaryKate Duignan Glidewell, received some praise from Bubba Ray Dudley as seen below:

This girl is the epitome of NEVER GIVE UP!!! Congrats @Amazon_Andrea . We are VERY proud and happy for you!! #StrongestTheLongest pic.twitter.com/g2Nr1I7tUP — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) January 5, 2017

The Rock Does Hilarious New Q&A, Admits Wrestling is “Fake”

The Rock has conducted a new, hilarious Seven Bucks Q&A via his YouTube page and you can watch it in full below: