The Rock Does Hilarious New Q&A, Admits Wrestling is “Fake”, WWE Star Has Facebook Page Deactivated, Bully Ray Praises New WWE Recruit

|
WWE Star Has Facebook Page Deactivated
WWE star Luke Gallows has apparently had his Facebook page deactivated for impersonating…Luke Gallows. He Tweeted the following:
Bully Ray Praises New WWE Recruit
As we noted earlier this week, indy talent Andrea, who appeared in TNA Rosie Lottalove, was recently part of a four woman recruit to the WWE Performance Center. Lottalove, whose real name is MaryKate Duignan Glidewell, received some praise from Bubba Ray Dudley as seen below:
The Rock Does Hilarious New Q&A, Admits Wrestling is “Fake”
The Rock has conducted a new, hilarious Seven Bucks Q&A via his YouTube page and you can watch it in full below: