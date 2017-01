NJPW Star Kenny Omega has posted the following to his personal Twitter account announcing that he is stepping away from Japan to reassess his future:

I will be stepping away from Japan to reassess my future. The path of my journey may change, but my goals will not. pic.twitter.com/E4vDiGgAwe — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 6, 2017

Omega then followed up that tweet with the following:

@KennyOmegamanX there is no plan. My schedule is cleared and I’m weighing all options. I’ve a lot to consider. Thx for the patience/support — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 6, 2017

Omega wrestled and lost in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 11 against Kazuchika Okada.

We will have more info on Kenny Omega’s future as it becomes available.

