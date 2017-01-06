AR Fox vs Fred Yehi For FIP Heavyweight Title (Full Match), Watch Goldberg Overpower Giants

AR Fox vs Fred Yeho For FIP Heavyweight Championship

FloSlam has released the above full match on their official YouTube page featuring independent pro wrestling stand outs AR Fox and Fred Yehi battling for the FIP Heavyweight Championship from FIP Heatstroke 2016.

Watch Goldberg Overpower Giants On WWE.com

WWE.com has released a video playlist of various spears that Goldberg has delivered on giants throughout his career.

A few of the giants featured in the playlist are The Big Show, Bam Bam Bigelow, Brock Lesnar and Mark Henry.

You can view the full playlist by clicking HERE.