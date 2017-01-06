Mick Foley Talks About His Connection To Kevin James

WWE Hall of Famer and RAW GM Mick Foley has posted the following to his official Facebook account talking about his little known connection to Hollywood actor Kevin James:

Haku’s Son Begins NJPW Training As Young Lion

HikuLe’o is the son of pro wrestling legend Haku and his brother, NJPW Star Tama Tonga, posted the following to Twitter earlier this morning announcing that HikuLe’o had begun training with NJPW as a young lion. HikuLe’o’s head is shaved in the photo which is common for wrestlers who are beginning training:

Bubba Ray Dudley also chimed in on Twitter to congratulate HikuLe’o as he is a student of the 3D Academy that Bubba and D-Von run: