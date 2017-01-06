More on Chris Hero’s EVOLVE Status Following WWE Return, Style Battle and FIP Rules Revealed, Zack Sabre vs Ethan Page Announced & More



WWN Live has issued the following:

The Internet blew up with the surprise return of Chris Hero to NXT as Kassius Ohno last night. What does this mean for Hero in EVOLVE? We have the scoop and much more as we get ready for the launch of Style Battle and the new FIP this weekend. Let’s get to it….

January 6th: The WWN vision for www.FloSlam.tv is in full effect with live broadcasts of Style Battle tomorrow, FIP on Sunday, SHINE on January 13th, EVOLVE on January 27th and 28th. That’s five live events for only $20! Better yet, sign up for the year at FloSlam and it comes out to only $12.50 per month! You also get the extensive VOD library! Check out FloSlam for all the details.

January 6th: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ethan Page has been added to EVOLVE 76 on January 27th. This is a return Grudge Match from EVOLVE 74.

January 6th: DUSTIN vs. Jason Kincaid has also been signed for EVOLVE 76.

January 6th: The exciting, high-flying Laredo Kid will make his EVOLVE debut at EVOLVE 77 on January 28th.

January 6th: Talent confirmed for EVOLVE 78 on February 24th in Joppa, MD and EVOLVE 79 on February 25th in Queens, NY include: EVOLVE Champion Timothy Thatcher, EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi, Zack Sabre Jr., Drew Galloway, Ethan Page, Jeff Cobb, ACH, Jason Kincaid, Chris Dickinson, Jaka, Darby Allin plus more to be signed!!! Tickets are now on sale for both events. Go to www.WWNLive.com for more info.

January 6th: We will say goodbye to Chris Hero at EVOLVE on January 27th and 28th. These will be the final shows ever for Chris Hero. Needless to say, it’s going to be a special weekend. We are honored to have the farewell of arguably the greatest independent wrestler ever. EVOLVE 76 on January 27th is a Friday night event. EVOLVE 77 on January 28th is during the afternoon and will be over in time to make it a double header with NXT. The venue is just a few miles away. As of this writing, there were still a few 1st and 2nd row tickets left. We expect them to sell quickly now. Buy tickets at:

EVOLVE 76: http://www.ticketfly.com/event/1382538-wwn-evolve-wrestling-present-san-antonio/

EVOLVE 77: http://www.ticketfly.com/event/1382569-wwn-evolve-wrestling-present-san-antonio/

You can print the tickets at home or show the barcode on your cellphone. No need to deal with Will Call or getting them in the mail!

January 6th: Chris Hero vs. Zack Sabre Jr. is confirmed as Hero’s last match at EVOLVE 77. This classic rivalry will have a final chapter on January 28th.

January 6th: We are letting Hero pick his opponent for EVOLVE 76. Hero will be in a singles match on this event. Hero told us he wants to pick someone who can carry independent wrestling into the future. We’ll have more on this next week.

January 6th: We want to take a moment and thank Chris Hero for everything he has given us in EVOLVE and in independent wrestling. We recently named Hero our 2016 MVP in the EVOLVE 2016 Year In Review Mini-Doc Video. We don’t need to run down his resume. You know it. Simply put, Chris Is Awesome.

January 6th: Tickets are still on sale for this Saturday’s Style Battle – S1:E1 and this Sunday’s FIP “Everything Burns” on January 8th. Both events are in Ybor City, FL at the Ivy Astoria Event Center, which is across the street from The Orpheum. All tickets are general admission. They are only $20 per event, or get a combo ticket for both cards for just $35! You can print your tickets out at home or show the barcode on your phone! No need to worry about delivery or Will Call!

January 6th. The new Style Battle promotion launches tomorrow from Ybor City, FL. It will be an eight man, single elimination tournament. Style Battle will follow the standard rulebook of WWE. However, there will be a 20 count on the floor. There will be a 30 minute time limit in the 1st round, 45 minute time limit in the semi-finals and no time limit in the main event. In the event of a draw, double DQ or double countout, both wrestlers will be eliminated from the tournament. The brackets for this Saturday are:

Bracket A:

Darby Allin vs. Dave Crist

Dezmond Xavier vs. Sammy Guevara

Bracket B:

Fred Yehi vs. Anthony Henry

AR Fox vs. Austin Theory

There will also be a FRAY! that starts with two wrestlers, another enters every minute and eliminations can occur anytime by pinfall, submission or knockout. The winner is the last man standing. This will include non-tournament participants.

January 6th: The rules for the new FIP have also been released. There are none.

January 6th: We need to give a warning that this Sunday’s FIP event will not be suitable for all audiences.

January 6th: Thank you for reading today’s WWN Alerts. We look forward to your feedback for the launch of Style Battle and the new FIP this weekend. It is only because of your support that we are able to bring you these new and improved brands. Thank you!