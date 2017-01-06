“Beautiful” Bobby Eaton’s Wife Donna Reveals The Rock Was The First To Reach Out When Bobby Went Missing



The latest episode of legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter’s podcast Is Wrestling Fixed? was released earlier this morning. This week’s episode features Apter’s latest interview with one half of The Midnight Express “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton! During their interview Bobby’s wife Donna joins the interview. Donna is also the daughter of legendary pro wrestler and promoter Bill Dundee. Some of her comments about The Rock reaching out to her when Bobby unfortunately went missing last year have been transcribed below. Related: Pro Wrestling Legend Bobby Eaton Goes Missing in Atlanta (UPDATE: Bobby Has Been Found!) DE: I do want to thank everyone Bill. When Bobby was missing, his blood sugar was down and he was a little confused. I want to thank everybody. Especially Dewey who is The Rock. I want to thank him for being the first person, out of his bust schedule, to reach out to Bobby. I want him to know that my Mom always adored his Mom and thank you so much. It meant so much to me. BA: A lot of people don’t know that “Dewey” was The Rock’s nickname when he was a child. DE: Right. That’s how I knew him. As “Dewey”. I remember him as a little boy they (The Rock’s family) used to stay at the Days Inn and we would go over there. They’d go have dinner and I’d watch him and Jamie (Dundee). That meant the world to me because I know how busy he is. The fact that he was the first to reach out just touched my heart. My mother adores his mother. She is wonderful. BA: He has not let the stardom and the money he has made go to his head. He’s still a down to earth guy. Subscribe to Is Wrestling Fixed? on iTunes This issue of Is Wrestling Fixed? features: A brand new, exclusive interview with one half of the legendary pro wrestling tag team The Midnight Express “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton

Classic audio from Bill’s archives featuring a 1973 interview with “Classy” Freddie Blassie and his manager Capt. Lou Albano

Bill’s & Nick’s thoughts on Anthem acquiring TNA, rumors about Hulk Hogan returning to WWE, who is in contention to win the 2017 Royal Rumble and more…

The debut of our new segment Gross Moments In Pro Wrestling History

Tons of fan submitted questions

More… You can listen to the full audio archives in the embedded audio player below: