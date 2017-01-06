“Beautiful” Bobby Eaton’s Wife Donna Reveals The Rock Was The First To Reach Out When Bobby Went Missing

This week’s episode features Apter’s latest interview with one half of The Midnight Express “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton! During their interview Bobby’s wife Donna joins the interview. Donna is also the daughter of legendary pro wrestler and promoter Bill Dundee.
Some of her comments about The Rock reaching out to her when Bobby unfortunately went missing last year have been transcribed below.
DE: I do want to thank everyone Bill. When Bobby was missing, his blood sugar was down and he was a little confused. I want to thank everybody. Especially Dewey who is The Rock. I want to thank him for being the first person, out of his bust schedule, to reach out to Bobby. I want him to know that my Mom always adored his Mom and thank you so much. It meant so much to me.
BA: A lot of people don’t know that “Dewey” was The Rock’s nickname when he was a child.
DE: Right. That’s how I knew him. As “Dewey”. I remember him as a little boy they (The Rock’s family) used to stay at the Days Inn and we would go over there. They’d go have dinner and I’d watch him and Jamie (Dundee). That meant the world to me because I know how busy he is. The fact that he was the first to reach out just touched my heart. My mother adores his mother. She is wonderful.
BA: He has not let the stardom and the money he has made go to his head. He’s still a down to earth guy.