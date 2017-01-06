Rumor Killer on Shelton Benjamin’s WWE Return, UFC Star Not Happy with Amanda Nunes Trash Talking Rousey, Xavier Woods – Connor’s Cure

|
Rumor Killer on Shelton Benjamin’s WWE Return
After having his scheduled WWE return nixed due to injury back in the fall of last year, rumors have been circulating that Shelton Benjamin will be returning to WWE in this year’s Royal Rumble match. Benjamin shot down the rumors on Twitter with the following:
Xavier Woods – Connor’s Cure
WWE star Xavier Woods attended the “Smite: The Game” World Championship event yesterday, and the winner of a charity stream donated $20,000 to Connor’s Cure:
UFC Star Not Happy with Amanda Nunes Trash Talking Rousey
As noted, Amanda Nunes blasted her UFC 207 opponent Ronda Rousey in a recent interview with TMZ Sports. Nunes said Rousey has always been “overrated” and added her fight against Rousey was much easier than she thought it would be. Former Rousey opponent Alpha Cat Zingano was none too thrilled with Nunes’ trash talk as she Tweeted the following: