Rumor Killer on Shelton Benjamin’s WWE Return, UFC Star Not Happy with Amanda Nunes Trash Talking Rousey, Xavier Woods – Connor’s Cure

Rumor Killer on Shelton Benjamin’s WWE Return After having his scheduled WWE return nixed due to injury back in the fall of last year, rumors have been circulating that Shelton Benjamin will be returning to WWE in this year’s Royal Rumble match. Benjamin shot down the rumors on Twitter with the following: Recovery is going well. Still months away from anything physical so all the RR predictions are as accurate as they’ve been the last 6 years https://t.co/eb6q2YbEsJ — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) January 6, 2017 Xavier Woods – Connor’s Cure WWE star Xavier Woods attended the “Smite: The Game” World Championship event yesterday, and the winner of a charity stream donated $20,000 to Connor’s Cure: Thank you so much to @IshyJulu and https://t.co/asLiC7mnfT for winning the SMITE charity stream and donating $20,000 to Connor’s Cure! pic.twitter.com/uVioRMRc14 — UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) January 6, 2017 UFC Star Not Happy with Amanda Nunes Trash Talking Rousey As noted, Amanda Nunes blasted her UFC 207 opponent Ronda Rousey in a recent interview with TMZ Sports. Nunes said Rousey has always been “overrated” and added her fight against Rousey was much easier than she thought it would be. Former Rousey opponent Alpha Cat Zingano was none too thrilled with Nunes’ trash talk as she Tweeted the following: I’m not petitioning a rematch yet @Amanda_Leoa I’ll earn it. You’re disrespectful of @RondaRousey & I detest you being ungrateful @ufc — Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) January 5, 2017