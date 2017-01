WWE has removed several names from the list of UK Championship Tournament competitors, and it appears the 16 man roster has now been finalized.

Tucker, Jack Starz, Chris Tyler, Ringo Ryan and Tiger Ali, were all originally announced as tournament competitors, but their names have been pulled from the list and former WWE NXT star Danny Burch has been added. Below is the updated list of competitors in the tournament which takes place on Saturday and Sunday January 14th and 15th.

-Danny Burch

-Mark Andrews

-Roy Johnson

-Dan Moloney

-Joseph Conners

-Tyson T-Bone

-James Drake

-Tyler Bate

-Sam Gradwell

-Jordan Devlin

-Wolfgang

-Pete Dunne

-HC Dyer

-Trent Seven

-Saxon Huxley