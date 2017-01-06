WATCH: Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Nigel McGuinness’ First Official WWE Photoshoot

Former Ring of Honor star Nigel McGuinness, who recently signed with WWE to call the upcoming UK Championship tournament, has participated in his first WWE photoshoot.

Below is behind-the-scenes footage of the photoshoot to promote the upcoming two day tournament taking place at the historic Empress Ballroom in Blackpool on January 14th and 15th. Nigel McGuinness will be the color analyst for the tournament being broadcast on WWE Network, and will join WWE lead announcer Michael Cole.

Be sure to join WrestleZone for exclusive, LIVE play-by-play coverage of the two day tournament beginning next Saturday night at 8pm GMT!