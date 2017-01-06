|
WrestleZone Radio is proud to present the latest episode of Impact Rebellion!
On this episode of you Impact Rebellion Big Ray & Bin Hamin (aka Ben Duerr) run down the first episode of Impact Wrestling for 2017!
Some of the topics of discussion this episode include:
This episode also includes the latest Breaking Kayfabe With Okayfabe with Conor reporting the huge news that Dixie Carter is no longer a major player in TNA. Anthem announcing the formation of a new company to take full control of Impact Ventures.
