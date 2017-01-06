WrestleZone Radio is proud to present the latest episode of Impact Rebellion!

On this episode of you Impact Rebellion Big Ray & Bin Hamin (aka Ben Duerr) run down the first episode of Impact Wrestling for 2017!

Some of the topics of discussion this episode include:

TNA signs a huge distribution deal with Hulu!

Jeff Jarrett and Dirty Dutch Mantel (aka Zeb Colter) are now in the fold with TNA!

Grand Championship match almost too close to call!

Swoggle drives Rockstar Spud to quit TNA?

The Decay have a new foe and new music

Huge 3-way World Heavyweight Championship match as Eddie Edwards surprises Lashley and EC3 with the re-emergence of Davey Richards

All this and more!!!

This episode also includes the latest Breaking Kayfabe With Okayfabe with Conor reporting the huge news that Dixie Carter is no longer a major player in TNA. Anthem announcing the formation of a new company to take full control of Impact Ventures.

