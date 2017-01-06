Paul Heyman’s Network Pick, 15 Northern Lights Suplexes That Will Have You Seeing Stars (Videos), Bodybuilder Returning to NXT TV

Former Bodybuilder Returning to NXT TV

Former bodybuilder Chris Atkins, who signed with WWE back in March of 2015, will return to WWE NXT TV on January 25th in a match against Eric Young.

Atkins was trained by George Julio, Craig Cole and Shane Trikki in Australia, and made his NXT live event debut back in May 2016 and later worked a TV match against Mojo Rawley in August. Atkins was last seen in NXT on August 12th of last year, and has not appeared since then.

Paul Heyman’s Network Pick

Below is Paul Heyman’s WWE Network pick of the week:

15 Northern Light Suplexes That Will Have You Seeing Stars

WWE has released the following video featuring 15 Northern Lights suplexes that will leave you seeing stars: