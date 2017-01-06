Cathy Kelley Looks at Fallout From Maryse Slapping Renee (Video), Theme Song Revealed for WWE UK Tournament, Sasha Banks M&F Photo

Theme Song Revealed for WWE UK Tournament

The official theme song for WWE’s United Kingdom Title tournament is “Dusted” by Astroid Boys.

Sasha Banks M&F Photo

WWE star Sasha Banks is featured in the new issue Muscle & Fitness, which hit newsstands this week, and you can check out a photo of her workout spread below:

Check out the newest @muscle_and_fitness mag A photo posted by Sasha Banks (@sashabankswwe) on Jan 5, 2017 at 7:09pm PST

Cathy Kelley Looks at Fallout From Maryse Slapping Renee

The following video features Cathy Kelley looking at the fallout from Maryse slapping Renee Young on last week’s WWE Smackdown Live: