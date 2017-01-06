Cathy Kelley Looks at Fallout From Maryse Slapping Renee (Video), Theme Song Revealed for WWE UK Tournament, Sasha Banks M&F Photo

Nick Paglino
maryse

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Theme Song Revealed for WWE UK Tournament

The official theme song for WWE’s United Kingdom Title tournament is “Dusted” by Astroid Boys.

Sasha Banks M&F Photo

WWE star Sasha Banks is featured in the new issue Muscle & Fitness, which hit newsstands this week, and you can check out a photo of her workout spread below:

Check out the newest @muscle_and_fitness mag

A photo posted by Sasha Banks (@sashabankswwe) on

Cathy Kelley Looks at Fallout From Maryse Slapping Renee

The following video features Cathy Kelley looking at the fallout from Maryse slapping Renee Young on last week’s WWE Smackdown Live:
cathy kelleyMaryserenee-youngSasha BanksvideoWWEWWE Smackdown
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"