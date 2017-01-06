World Heavyweight Title Match, Bobby Lashley Match and More Added to Tonight’s TNA One Night Only PPV, Updated Event Card

As seen on last night’s TNA Impact Wrestling, Davey Richards returned from injury and prevented Bobby Lashley from defeating Eddie Edwards in the title match main event. Lashley has since challenged Davey Richards to a match at tonight’s TNA One Night Only PPV, as seen in the video below.

Additionally, TNA has announced Eddie Edwards vs EC3 for the TNA Title will take place at the PPV tonight. Below is the updated event card:

World Heavyweight Title Match:

-Ethan Carter III vs. Eddie Edwards (c)

TNA Tag Team Title Match:

-Eli Drake and a mystery partner vs. The Hardys (c’s)

TNA Knockouts Title Match:

-Sienna vs. Rosemary (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the TNA X Division Title:

-TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. DJ Zema Ion (c)

No Holds Barred Match for the Impact Grand Championship:

-Moose (c) vs. Mike Bennett

-Davey Richards vs. Bobby Lashley