World Heavyweight Title Match, Bobby Lashley Match and More Added to Tonight’s TNA One Night Only PPV, Updated Event Card

|
As seen on last night’s TNA Impact Wrestling, Davey Richards returned from injury and prevented Bobby Lashley from defeating Eddie Edwards in the title match main event. Lashley has since challenged Davey Richards to a match at tonight’s TNA One Night Only PPV, as seen in the video below.
Additionally, TNA has announced Eddie Edwards vs EC3 for the TNA Title will take place at the PPV tonight. Below is the updated event card:
World Heavyweight Title Match:
TNA Tag Team Title Match:
TNA Knockouts Title Match:
Fatal 4 Way for the TNA X Division Title:
No Holds Barred Match for the Impact Grand Championship:
-Davey Richards vs. Bobby Lashley
bobby lashleydavey richardsDJ Zema IonEC3eddie edwardseli drakeJeff HardyMatt Hardymike bennettrosemarysiennaTNAtna one night onlyHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?