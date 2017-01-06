Big Update on Kyle O’Reilly’s Future

As noted, Ring of Honor Champion Kyle O’Reilly turned down a contract renewal offer from ROH shortly before Wrestle Kingdom 11.

According to PWInsider.com, O’Reilly’s ROH deal expired on 12/31, and he is currently evaluating his options. The options for O’Reilly include possible negotiations with WWE, and he could also potentially sign a deal with Flosports which would then see him dealt to various wrestling companies on Flosports’ streaming service. For now it’s being said O’Reilly and ROH will continue to work on a per appearance basis until O’Reilly makes a longterm decision.

Batista and Finn Balor Appearances

Former WWE Champion Batista and currently injured WWE star Finn Bálor will be appearing at the 2017 Wizard World Comic Con New Orleans taking place this weekend at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Batista will appear on Saturday for a meet and greet with fans. He will also be conducting an interactive GOTG-themed Q&A panel on Saturday alongside co-stars Michael Rooker and Sean Gunnand.

Balor will be appearing on Sunday for a fan meet and greet and will participate in a Q&A panel.

Watch American Ninja Warrior Star Train Inside a WWE Ring

WWE has released the following video, profiling “American Ninja Warrior” sensation Kacy Catanzaro training inside a WWE ring: