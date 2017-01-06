How Was Viewership for This Week’s Live Edition of TNA Impact Wrestling?

Nick Paglino

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s semi-live, extended edition of TNA Impact Wrestling, averaged 290,000 viewers. This week’s show is up from last week’s 224,000 viewership average, for a special “Hardys New Year” show.

This week’s show is down from the Total Nonstop Deletion episode, which averaged 329,000 viewers.

This week’s TNA Impact Wrestling, which featured a main event of Bobby Lashley vs EC3 vs Eddie Edwards for the TNA World Title, ranked #118 on the Cable Top 150, up from last week’s #122 ranking.
