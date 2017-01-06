Update on the Future of “Holy Foley”, The Rock Reacts to WWE Flashback Video and “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton Story, Total Divas Clip

The Rock Reacts to WWE Flashback Video and “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton Story

WWE posted the following Attitude Era Tweet today, which prompted a reaction from The Rock. Rock also reacted to our story earlier today on Bill Apter recalling Rock being the first to respond when Bobby Eaton was reported missing:

Before @WWE grew to a publicly traded company, we were intense and RAW was oddly, intimate. Crowd explosions on another level.

Fun times. https://t.co/L7kpStC8sE — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 6, 2017

@KimBhasin Luv’d it bud! Very unique/crazy time for me as the company flew under the traditional press radar. Fun shit I got away w saying — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 6, 2017

Total Divas Clip

Below is a bonus clip from this week’s Total Divas, featuring WWE’s Mark Carrano explaining the WWE Brand Split to Eva Marie, Renee Young and Natalya:

Update on the Future of “Holy Foley”

Noelle Foley noted on Instagram that new episodes of “Holy Foley” will be premiering soon: