Update on the Future of “Holy Foley”, The Rock Reacts to WWE Flashback Video and “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton Story, Total Divas Clip

Nick Paglino
the rock

(Photo by Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images)

The Rock Reacts to WWE Flashback Video and “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton Story

WWE posted the following Attitude Era Tweet today, which prompted a reaction from The Rock. Rock also reacted to our story earlier today on Bill Apter recalling Rock being the first to respond when Bobby Eaton was reported missing:

Total Divas Clip

Below is a bonus clip from this week’s Total Divas, featuring WWE’s Mark Carrano explaining the WWE Brand Split to Eva Marie, Renee Young and Natalya:

Update on the Future of “Holy Foley”

Noelle Foley noted on Instagram that new episodes of “Holy Foley” will be premiering soon:
bobby eatonholy foleymick foleyNoelle FoleyThe Rocktotal divasvideoWWE
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"