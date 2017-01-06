PHOTO: Former WWE Star and Current TNA Star Debut New Gimmicks at TNA TV Tapings *Spoilers*

As seen in the photo below, former WWE star Damien Sandow, now known in TNA as Aron Rex, debuted a new gimmick at last night’s TNA TV tapings.

Rex’s gimmick is a flamboyant character who is sporting an all white fur coat and big gold rings which are doubling as brass knuckles.

TNA star Rockstar Spud also debuted a new gimmick alongside Rex, as he is playing Rex’s valet, and is sporting a pale blue valet uniform complete with a “captain’s hat”. During last night’s TNA TV tapings, the new heel duo of Rex and Spud attacked Robbie E. You can check out a photo of Rex below: