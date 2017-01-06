News on Jeff Hardy’s WWE Wellness Policy Situation, Why Zack Sabre is Not in the UK Tourney, Watch Classic Kassius Ohno NXT Matches (Video)

|
Why Zack Sabre is Not in the UK Tourney
With regards to Zack Sabre, Jr not being in the upcoming WWE UK Tournament, PWInsider.com reports the situation comes down to Sabre turning down a full-time offer from WWE when he competed in the Cruiserweight Classic.
News on Jeff Hardy’s WWE Wellness Policy Situation
Following reports this week that WWE is interested in bringing back Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, or both Hardy Boys, several readers have asked about Jeff’s WWE Wellness Policy situation. Prior to his last departure from WWE, Jeff had two Wellness Policy violations, which according to WWE’s policy, would carry over if Jeff were to return to WWE. Below is an excerpt from WWE’s Wellness Policy:
Watch Classic Kassius Ohno NXT Matches
Following his return at last night’s WWE NXT TV tapings, WWE has released the following videos featuring classic Ohno NXT matches and segments including William Regal, The Ascension, The Usos and More: