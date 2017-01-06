Kevin Owens Gives Himself 6 Stars World class zoo enthusiast and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens will not be outdone by New Japan star Kenny Omega following the Bullet Club leader’s incredible match at Wrestle Kingdom 11, rated an unprecedented six stars by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. KO does some cool stuff too, like hanging out with these animals, for instance… I rate my interaction with all these animals 6 stars. pic.twitter.com/pecT6WJM9J — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 6, 2017 Okada Discusses Wrestle Kingdom Main Event IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, who retained his title against Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 11 in one of the greatest matches in pro wrestling history, recently discussed their incredible bout and its effect on the international market. The following transcript is from author Chris Charlton on Twitter, whose book Lion’s Pride is excellent and definitely worth a read if you’re interested in the history of New Japan Pro Wrestling. “I’ve had some intense matches, but nothing ever like that. I thought I was going to die in parts of that match. But against someone as good as Kenny is, to defend the belt successfully gives me a lot of confidence. And I think it not only wowed the Japanese audience, but fans all over the world, so with that in mind, it was a fantastic match. “I’ve heard a lot of people say it was a great match, or from fans relieved I retained the belt. That’s normal from Japanese fans, but this time I was really floored by the number of responses from fans all over the world who loved the match. And other wrestlers from abroad saying they loved it, that’s been really special. That’s a credit to Kenny, that the match had the ability to, and did, resound all over the world. Perhaps Okada v Tanahashi didn’t pull in the international crowd, but Okada v Omega can. I think you can treat Wrestle Kingdoms 1-10 as one chapter and 11 as the beginning of the next. That said, it was an awesome start to the next chapter, and an awesome start to 2017.”