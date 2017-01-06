First Look At Brand New Impact Wrestling Logo Feat. New Anthem Sports Branding

Impact Wrestling revealed a brand new logo at tonight’s One Night Only television taping in Orlando. The logo features branding from Impact’s new owner Anthem, who announced earlier this week that they had signed an agreement to purchase a majority stake in the promotion, removing Dixie Carter as Chairman. Anthem is also the parent company of the Fight Network, which airs Impact as well as numerous other MMA, boxing and pro wrestling shows, as well as Edge Sports and the Pursuit Channel.

We’ll have complete results from tonight’s taping later this evening.