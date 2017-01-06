Wrestlezone Year-End Awards: Tag Team Of The Year 2016

In December we collected over 30,000 votes for each of nine categories from our readers, to determine the nominees for the 2016 Wrestlezone Year-End Awards. The top voted names from each category were then sent to a panel of hand-picked judges from all around the world, with centuries of combined wrestling knowledge and analysis. Thank you to all our awesome readers and panelists who voted in this year’s polls.

We had some incredible nominees for Tag Team of the Year in 2016. From the Young Bucks dominating pro wrestling and holding some of the biggest titles in the world simultaneously, the New Day’s record-breaking championship reign, to a rebirth of tag team excellence in NXT.

Here are the results:

Winner: The Revival – 36.6%