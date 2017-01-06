George Barrios Speaking

WWE CFO George A. Barrios will participate in a presentation at the 19th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City on Wednesday, January 11th. A live audio webcast will be available online at corporate.wwe.com/investors.

Kassius Ohno Works WWE NXT Live Event

Following his return at last night’s WWE NXT TV tapings, Kassius Ohno worked tonight’s NXT live event in Largo, FL and defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas in a singles match.

Cody Rhodes Breaks Into “Star Wars” Themed Bar

Cody Rhodes noted on Twitter that following his What Culture Pro Wrestling match against Ricochet tonight in Manchester, UK, he “crashed” a Star Wars themed Cantina Bar which was closed for the night:

1/2 Tonight at the show in Manchester, the arena had a Star Wars “Cantina” bar…sadly, I was told it was closed (I couldn’t accept that) — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 7, 2017