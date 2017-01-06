TNA One Night Only Live PPV Results (1/6): Edwards vs EC3 for the Title, Hardys vs Drake & Tyrus, Moose, Lashley In-Action and More

TNA One Night Only Live PPV Results

1/6/17

Orlando, FL

-Bobby Lashley defeated Davey Richards via submission when Richards tapped out to an armbar.

-DJ Z defeated Trevor Lee, Braxton Sutter and Andrew Everett to retain the TNA X-Division Title. The match, which was an elimination bout, came down to DJ Z vs Trevor Lee, and Z was able to hit Lee with the ZZT for the pinfall win.

-Bram defeated Robbie E via pinfall after hitting Robbie with a low blow then the Brighter Side of Suffering.

-Moose retained the Impact Grand Championship after defeating Mike Bennett via pinfall with a spear.