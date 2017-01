#NXTLargo Team @WWE_Aliyah was making some noise! pic.twitter.com/fgU9c5k5wm

#NXTLargo When Kassius Bashes, It’s Ashes To Ashes. @KassiusOhno pic.twitter.com/uAx7hv45Hb

Shinsuke Nakamura and DIY beat Eric Young, Big Damo and Alexander Wolfe.

Oney Lorcan and Jack Gallagher beat Noam Dar and Tony Nese.

Tye Dillinger beat up Blake when Blake interrupted him.

Mandy Rose and Daria beat Aliyah and Liv Morgan.

