Update On WWE Concussion Lawsuit, WWE Top 10: Mirrored Double Team Maneuvers (Video)

WWE Concussion Lawsuit Update

According to PWInsider, Attorney’s Konstantine Kyros’s motion was approved for an extension in the time allowed to respond to WWE and Vince McMahon’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit. United States District of Connecticut Judge Vanessa L. Bryan approved the motion and they will now have until 3/15 to respond to the WWE’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit and other sanctions WWE has taken against Kyros and other attorneys representing the dozens of former talents.

