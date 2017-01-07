Style Battle Premieres Tonight, Final Tournament Brackets Set, FIP Reboots Tomorrow with Sami Callihan, Fred Yehi and More

WWN Live has issued the following:

The FloSlam era is upon us with the launch of the new Style Battle promotion tonight and the reboot of FIP tomorrow. Here’s the skinny:

-FloSlam is $20 only per month, or $150 for the entire year. This breaks down to just $12.50 per month. In January you’ll get tonight’s Style Battle, tomorrow’s FIP, next week’s SHINE and the two EVOLVE events at the end of the month all LIVE plus an IPW: UK event and a deep VOD library! That breaks down to just a few dollars per live event!

-You can attend tonight’s Style Battle and tomorrow’s FIP in person by getting tickets at the door. Both events are at The Ivy Astoria Event Center on 1920 E 7th Ave in Ybor City, FL. This is across the street from The Orpheum. Both events have an 8pm belltime. Tickets are also available at www.TicketFly.com until an hour before the event. You can print them at home or show the barcode on your phone so you don’t have to deal with Will Call.

-Here are the details on each event:

Style Battle is a promotion based on holding an eight man, one night, single elimination tournament on every event! A season of Style Battle consists of nine events. The winners and/or most impressive competitors of the first eight events will compete in the tournament on the ninth event to determine the Season Champion. The brackets for tonight are:

Bracket A:

Darby Allin vs. Dave Crist

Dezmond Xavier vs. Sammy Guevara

Bracket B:

Fred Yehi vs. Anthony Henry

AR Fox vs. Austin Theory

Plus a FRAY! with non-tournament competitors!

Who is your pick to win the first Style Battle tonight? Tweet using hashtag #StyleBattle and let us know!

Full Impact Pro returns on Sunday night at 8pm EST with a new attitude. This will not be appropriate for all audiences. There will be no rules and only the toughest will survive when they enter the new FIP! The current lineup has:

FIP World Heavyweight Champion Fred Yehi Defends vs. Winner Of Get The Contract Fight For All

Florida Heritage Title Match

Martin Stone defends vs. Jon Davis

FIP Tag Team Title Match

The Hooligans defend vs. Drennen & Parrow

Women’s Match

Aria Blake vs. Priscilla Kelly

Get The Contract Fight For All – Winner Gets A FIP World Title Shot That Night!

This Match Will Open The Card!

AR Fox vs. Sami Callihan vs. Dave Crist vs. Jason Cade vs. Jason Kincaid vs. Teddy Stigma vs. Austin Theory vs. Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Anthony Henry with Amber Young vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Billy Barboza with Weevil Whittaker vs. Alex Randolph

More Matches Will Be Determined With All The Talent In The Get The Contract Fight For All

After It Happens!

What are the rules of the Get The Contract Fight For All? There are none, just like everything else in FIP. Whoever gets their hands on the contract gets the title match that night! They’ll be plenty of more matches signed for FIP on Sunday after the Get The Contract Fight For All! This is going to be a car wreck! Witness it for yourself!

Thank you for all your support. 2017 is going to be a tremendous year for The WWN Family. It all starts tonight and tomorrow! Be there live by getting tickets at the door or watch at FloSlam.