As seen in the announcement below, WWE will be airing a preview of next weekend’s United Kingdom Tournament immediately after Raw Monday night:

This Monday after Raw, WWE Network subscribers will get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the historic WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament.

The United Kingdom Championship Tournament Preview Show will give the WWE Universe the opportunity to see how this 16-man throwdown came together, and to get to know the grapplers from the U.K. who will compete for this incredible honor.

If you start your WWE Network free trial today, not only will you be able to see the Preview Show, but you’ll get to watch the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament live, next Saturday and Sunday at 8 GMT/3 ET. In addition, subscribers will be able to watch NXT TakeOver: San Antonio on Saturday, Jan. 28, and the 2017 Royal Rumble on Sunday, Jan. 29.