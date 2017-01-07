The following are results taped for the January 12th edition of TNA Impact Wrestling, courtesy of Jacob Cohen: Aron Rex and Rockstar Spud come out and cut a promo. The two have been repackaged as a flamboyant duo, which saw Rex sporting a full length white fur coat which you can see a photo of below. Spud is sporting a powder blue doorman suit. Rex then cut a promo saying he and Rockstar Spud are not about violence in 2017, and this prompted Robbie E to come out an interrupt. Rex was wearing large rings which he used as brass knuckles to attack Robbie E. Braxton Sutter defeated Mike Bennett. Allie, who is the real life wife of Braxton Sutter, came out and was in Sutter’s corner. TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary came out next and claimed there is no one else for her to face in the Knockouts Division. Jade then came out, sporting a new haircut, and a Monster’s Ball match for the title was made between the two. Rosemary attacked Jade after the segment. The Hardy Boys defeated The Wolves to retain the TNA Tag Team Titles. TNA teased friction between Edwards and Richards during the match. Jessie Godderz defeated Bad Bones in an Xplosion match. That coat thoooo!!! @AronsThoughts #ImpactOnPop pic.twitter.com/AWigUDjBwA — Cesar (@theredstandard) January 6, 2017 -Decay defeats Bram & Eddie Kingston by DQ when James Storm hit Abyss with a beer bottle, taped for Impact -Aron Rex and Spud defeat Robbie E and Swoggle when Rex pins Swoggle -Jade defeats Laurel Van Ness on Xplosion Below are more photos of the new gimmicks being used by Aron Rex and Rockstar Spud. As we noted yesterday, the gimmick is said to be some type of flamboyant, “Liberace” type character for Rex, which will see him use his large gold rings as brass knuckles. Rockstar Spud’s character will be as Rex’s valet, complete with uniform and hat, as seen below: Scoop #7: Spud introduces Aron Rex pic.twitter.com/8lA0LcZUhq — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 7, 2017 Scoop #8: Aron Rex has a great jacket pic.twitter.com/fKPfbQqwAF — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 7, 2017