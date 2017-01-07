NFL Superstar Sports Rey Mysterio Mask While Talking To Reporters, Who Does Cody Rhodes Think Is The Best Wrestler?

Odell Beckham Jr. Sports Rey Mysterio Mask Standout wide receiver for the New York Giants Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the NFL’s biggest personalities and it showed in a recent interview. A few days ago Beckham sported a Rey Mysterio mask while talking to reporters. You can see a photo below: Odell Beckham Jr. in the Luchador mask. Just chilling. pic.twitter.com/xidHpjC4SG — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 5, 2017 Who Is The Best Wrestler In The World? A fan asked Cody Rhodes who the best wrestler in the world is today. Rhodes responded by saying that it was clear when watching Wrestle Kingdom 11. Who exactly could that be? You can see the post below: After WK, it’s very clear who holds that distinction…and it’s not even close https://t.co/iXmH8kFr60 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 7, 2017