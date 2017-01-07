WWE UK Tournament Start Time and Length, Johnny Gargano Posts Throwback Photo of Him as an NXT Extra, New Chef Brie Videos

Nick Paglino

wwe uk tournament

WWE UK Tournament Start Time and Length

As noted, the WWE UK Title tournament will take place on Saturday and Sunday nights, January 14th and 15th. The shows will each be two hours long, and will begin at 8pm GMT, which means a 3pm EST start time on the WWE Network. WZ will be providing complete, LIVE coverage of both shows so be sure to join us for the first next Saturday beginning at 3pm EST!

Gargano Posts Throwback Photo of Him as an NXT Extra

Johnny Gargano has posted the following on Instagram:

Top: NXT – 2010 Bottom: NXT – 2017 Even the weirdest roads lead to some pretty cool destinations. Stay your course.

A photo posted by Johnny Gargano (@thejohnnygargano) on

New Chef Brie Videos

Below are new Brie Bella videos featuring Brie making sweet potato fries:
brie bellajohnny garganovideoWWEwwe nxt
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"