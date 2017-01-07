Backstage News on Aron Rex’s New TNA Gimmick (Spoiler), Top Knockout Undergoes Back Surgery, Names Backstage at TNA Tapings

Source: PWInsider.com

Backstage News on Aron Rex’s New TNA Gimmick

As noted, TNA star Aron Rex debuted a new “Liberace-esque” character at this week’s TNA TV tapings, and Rockstar Spud will play Rex’s “manservant”, dressed in a servant outfit complete with a valet hat.

Rex’s character is similar to a character he pitched to WWE several times during his run in the company as Damien Sandow, and it was never used. You can check out photos of Rex’s new TNA gimmick at this link.

Top Knockout Undergoes Back Surgery

TNA Knockout Gail Kim recently underwent back surgery, and it was referenced on last night’s One Night Only PPV that the recovery process is taking longer than expected.

Names Backstage at TNA Tapings

In addition to Jeff Jarrett, his wife Karen Jarrett and Sgt. Chris Melendez were both backstage at this week’s TNA TV tapings.