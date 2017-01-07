Matt Hardy on Chris Hero Returning to “MeekMahan”, News on TNA One Night Only Creative Plans, Who Composed Decay’s New Music?

News on TNA One Night Only Creative Plans

As noted, following last night’s TNA One Night Only Live PPV, the next One Night Only PPV is scheduled to take place on February 10th, and will be called “Risk or Reward.” According to PWInsider.com, TNA plans to film a Knockouts only PPV at some point during this week’s tapings.

Who Composed Decay’s New Music?

As seen on TNA TV this week, The Decay debuted new entrance music which was written by Dale Oliver, who has written a lot of TNA theme songs in the past.

Matt Hardy on Chris Hero Returning to “MeekMahan”

