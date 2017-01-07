Wrestlezone Year-End Awards: Rookie Of The Year 2016

In December we collected over 30,000 votes for each of nine categories from our readers, to determine the nominees for the 2016 Wrestlezone Year-End Awards. The top voted names from each category were then sent to a panel of hand-picked judges from all around the world, with centuries of combined wrestling knowledge and analysis. Thank you to all our awesome readers and panelists who voted in this year’s polls!

Last week we unveiled the winners of the fan vote for this year’s awards, and you can check that out at this link.

In 2016 a number of exceptional talents debuted all around the world, some making more impact than others. From the monstrous Braun Strowman terrorizing the landscape of WWE, to Matt Riddle’s absolutely incredible transition from MMA to pro wrestling on the independent scene. From David Finlay graduating from Young Lion status in New Japan, to Lio Rush as the Top Prospect of Ring of Honor, to the insane schedule and dedication of 23-year-old Big Japan rookie Takuya Nomura.

Here are the results:

Winner: Matt Riddle – 37.1%