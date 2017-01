Tommy End, who made his WWE in-ring debut back in November at an NXT live event, was given a new name at tonight’s show in Ocala. He was introduced as Allister Black prior to a match with “The Drifter” Elias Samson. There was some speculation that End might be allowed to keep his independent name, as many of the big names from other companies such as Samoa Joe and Bobby Roode, as well as all of the Cruiserweight Classic competitors, did not receive a name change before debuting with WWE. #NXTOcala @tommyend now going as Allister Black v. The Drifter @IAmSamsonWWE pic.twitter.com/OsDZjrvJY5 — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) January 8, 2017 #NXTOcala The Drifter @IAmSamsonWWE pic.twitter.com/8ull22bhr3 — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) January 8, 2017 Alistar Black showed up #NXTOcala pic.twitter.com/xKjACNXfkW — Alexis Boucher (@alexis_b82) January 8, 2017