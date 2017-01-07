As a part of their push to expand content in 2017, AAW ran their first of several shows in Lasalle, IL this evening. While the card was stacked with the usual ammount of big name talent that frequent AAW shows in the Chicagoland area, this show was somewhat unique in that the promotion was able to showcase a lot more local talent from the midwest area. (1) Colt Cabana def. Silas Young (2) Zachary Wentz def. Ace Perry (3) Davey Vega & Matt Fitchett def. The Hooligans (4) Jessicka Havok def. Taya Valkyrie (5) Nick Brubaker, CJ Esparza & Brett Gakiya def. Arik Cannon, Spears & Beers (6) ACH def. Jake Crist to retain the AAW Heritage Championship. (7) Stephen Wolfe def. Eddie Machete (8) Bucky, Connor Braxton & Kody Rice def. Louis Lyndon, Paco Alonzo & Marion Fontaine (9) Rey Fenix def. Michael Elgin (10) Sami Callihan def. Johnny Mundo to retain the AAW World Championship