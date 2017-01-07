Former Knockouts Champion Returns to Impact Wrestling & Title Changes Hands At Tonight’s TV Taping *SPOILERS*

Mike Killam
drew galloway

Photo Credit: Mike Kalasnik / Wikipedia/org

New Champion Crowned on Impact

Drew Galloway made his return to Impact Wrestling after being injured in last 2016, defeating Moose in the third round to become the brand new Impact Grand Champion.

Brooke Adams Makes Return to TNA

Three-time TNA Knockouts Champion Brooke Adams made a surprise return to Impact Wrestling at this weekend’s television taping in Orlando, FL. Adams left the promotion in November 2015 after more than five years with TNA, and gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Weston Wayne this past September.

She looks to be in almost unbelievably great shape, despite just having a baby four months ago!
