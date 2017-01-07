New Champion Crowned on Impact Drew Galloway made his return to Impact Wrestling after being injured in last 2016, defeating Moose in the third round to become the brand new Impact Grand Champion. Brooke Adams Makes Return to TNA Three-time TNA Knockouts Champion Brooke Adams made a surprise return to Impact Wrestling at this weekend’s television taping in Orlando, FL. Adams left the promotion in November 2015 after more than five years with TNA, and gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Weston Wayne this past September. She looks to be in almost unbelievably great shape, despite just having a baby four months ago! Slowly popping in. Some days they look great and other days I have no clue where they hide. Still getting use to this postpartum body. Anything I eat bad totally shows. Can’t get away with what I could before. 100% proud of what this body went through to bring my son into this world. #embracingchange #4monthspostpartum A photo posted by BROOKE ADAMS (@realbrookeadams) on Dec 27, 2016 at 3:23pm PST