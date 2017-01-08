WWE Montgomery Live Event Results (1/7): Seth Rollins vs Rusev, Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns US Title Match

WWE Live Event Results

January 8th, 2017

Montgomery, Alabama

Rich Swann retained the Cruiserweight Title over TJ Perkins and Neville.

Big Cass, Sin Cara, Darren Young and The Golden Truth beat Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Titus O’Neil and The Shining Stars.

The Big Show beat Bo Dallas.

Braun Strowman beat Sami Zayn.

Sheamus and Cesaro successfully defended the Tag Team Titles over The Club and The New Day.

Sasha Banks, Bayley and Alicia Fox beat Charlotte, Nia Jax and Dana Brooke.

Seth Rollins beat Rusev.

Roman Reigns beat Kevin Owens to retain the US Title.