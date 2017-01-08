WWE Bossier City Live Event Results January 7th, 2017 Bossier City, Louisiana Dean Ambrose beat Dolph Ziggler to retain the Intercontinental Title. Kalisto beat Curt Hawkins. James Ellsworth beat Curt Hawkins. Heath Slater, Rhyno, The Usos, Mojo Rawley and Jack Swagger beat The Ascension, The Vaudevillians and Breezango. Nikki Bella beat Natalya. Alexa Bliss beat Becky Lynch to retain the Women’s Title. American Alpha and Apollo Crews beat The Wyatt Family. AJ Styles beat John Cena and Baron Corbin to retain the WWE Title.