WWE Bossier City Live Event Results (1/7): Dean Ambrose vs Dolph Ziggler, AJ Styles vs John Cena vs Baron Corbin For WWE Title

Jonathan Jansen
Photo Credit: Wikipedia.org

WWE Bossier City Live Event Results

January 7th, 2017

Bossier City, Louisiana 

Dean Ambrose beat Dolph Ziggler to retain the Intercontinental Title.

Kalisto beat Curt Hawkins.

James Ellsworth beat Curt Hawkins.

Heath Slater, Rhyno, The Usos, Mojo Rawley and Jack Swagger beat The Ascension, The Vaudevillians and Breezango.

Nikki Bella beat Natalya.

Alexa Bliss beat Becky Lynch to retain the Women’s Title.

American Alpha and Apollo Crews beat The Wyatt Family.

AJ Styles beat John Cena and Baron Corbin to retain the WWE Title.
