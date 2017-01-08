Results of the First Ever Style Battle Event, Who Won the Tournament?, Daniel Bryan & Brie at NFL Playoff Game, Rusev vs Neville Finals

Results of the First Ever Style Battle Event Last night saw the debut of the new Style Battle WWN Live promotion and below are the results of the 8-man, 1-night, tournament to decide the winner: -Dave Crist def. Darby Allin by pinfall (First Round Match)

-Dezmond Xavier def. Sammy Guevara by pinfall (First Round Match)

-AR Fox def. Austin Theory (First Round Match)

-Anthony Henry vs. Fred Yehi goes to a time limit draw (First Round Match)

-Dave Crist def. Dezmond Xavier by pinfall (Semifinal Match)

-Jason Kincaid wins the Fray (Royal Rumble-like entry rules, but had to pin, submit, or knock out opponents), last eliminating Chris Silvio by submission. The other participants were Chris Henry, Trevor Aeon, Rob Barnes, Jake Omen, Mitch Mitchell, Hunter Law, Wheeler Yuta, Matt Palmer, Dante Caballero, Drew Bronson, and DJ Talamantez.

-Dave Crist def. AR Fox by pinfall (Finals)