Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler Former WWE Stars and More Added to WrestleCon, Updated Line-Up, The Undertaker Returns to Canvas 2 Canvas (Video)

Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler Former WWE Stars and More Added to WrestleCon

WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler have been added to this year’s WrestleCon event in Orlando, Florida taking place over Wrestlemania weekend. In addition to autograph signings with both Hall of Famers, Jim Ross will be taking part in the WrestleCon Launch Party alongside Ric Flair and Sting on March 30th at 4pm. For tickets and more information visit www.Wrestlecon.com.

Former WWE NXT star Bull James, former TNA Knockout ODB, Shannon Moore, and Shelly Martinez have also been added to the event which includes the following names:

WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, Terry Funk, Gene Okerlund, Ric Flair, Amy “Lita” Dumas, Bobby Heenan, The Godfather, Road Warrior Animal, Madusa, Wendi Richter, Tito Santana, Tony Atlas, Paul Orndorff, Bob Orton, Barry Windham, Ted DiBiase, Rocky Johnson, Jake Roberts, Bushwhacker Luke Williams, Abdullah the Butcher and Greg Valentine.

Also appearing are Kurt Angle, Rob Van Dam, Michelle “McCool” Callaway in her first ever post-WWE signing appearance, Tommy Dreamer, Lisa Marie Varon, The Rock N’ Roll Express, Vickie Guerrero, The Honkytonk Man, Dutch Mantel, Eric Bischoff, Bruce Prichard, The Steiners, Hornswoggle, The Killer Bees, 2 Cold Scorpio, Ray “Doink the Clown” Apollo, Tiger Jackson aka Dink, Matt “Rosey” Anoia, Jon Heidenreich, Ken Shamrock, Perry Saturn, Shane “Hurricane” Helms, Candice Michelle, Kelly Kelly, Melina, The Sandman, Melissa Santos, Vader, Col. Robert Parker/Robert Fuller, Jim Mitchell, Hillbilly Jim, The Boogeyman, Lanny Poffo, Outback Jack, The Headbangers, Barry Horowitz, Jillian Hall, The Godwins, Marty Jannetty, former WWE Diva BB, Stacy Carter, Fred “Tugboat” Ottman, Demolition, Ron Bass, Leilani Kai, Jacques Rougeau, Velvet Sky, John Cena Sr., The Warlord, Ken Anderson, Bill DeMott, Gillberg, Billy Gunn, Kevin Fertig, Ray “Glacier” Lloyd, Sabu, Raquel, Tony Garea, Barry Hardy, Fenix, Rick Martel, AR Fox, Trevor Lee, Andrew Everett, Joey Ryan, Masato Tanaka, Deonna Purrazzo, Maria Kanellis, King Kong Bundy, Gary Michael Cappetta, Shane “Killshot” Strickland, Tatanka, Jeff Cobb, Tessa Blanchard, Eve Torres, Ryback, Bull “Dempsey” James, Colt Cabana, Marc Mero, Winter/Katie Lea Burchill, Sam Houston, Jazz, Stevie Ray, Bobby Fulton, Laurel Van Ness, Raven, U-Gene, Savio Vega, Slick, Ricochet, Pentagon Jr. Jack Evans, Ricky Reyes, Leva “Blue Pants’ Bates, Rachel Ellering, Kennadi Brink, Su Yung, Thunder Rosa, Sexy Star, Taya Valkyrie, Savannah Evans, Solo Darling, Nicole Savoy, April Hunter, Aerial Moroe, Heidi Lovelace, Rhia O’Reilly, Hudson Envy, Andrew Anderson, TJ Marconi, Amber O’Neal and Big Sean Studd.

The Undertaker Returns to Canvas 2 Canvas

He’s here, WWE artist Rob Schamberger honors one of the greats in WWE history as he portays The Undertaker in his debut look: